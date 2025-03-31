Breaking News
IPL 2025: Malaika Arora spotted with former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara supporting RR

Updated on: 31 March,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Malaika Arora was seen in Guwahati watching the CSK vs RR match. She was seen in the RR dugout alongside former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara and Malaika Arora

Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora was spotted at the Guwahati stadium on Sunday evening as she witnessed the IPL game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) unfold. She was seen wearing a Rajasthan Royals jersey and was seated with the IPL team's former head coach, Kumar Sangakkara. The video doing the rounds on social media shows the two sitting together in the RR dugout. This has fueled dating speculation between the actress and the former Sri Lankan cricketer.


Malaika Arora spotted with Kumar Sangakkara


Kumar Sangakkara was the head coach of Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals for multiple seasons. He was replaced by Rahul Dravid before the ongoing season commenced. However, Sangakkara continues to be the team's director of cricket. The Sri Lankan cricket legend also played for Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), Deccan Chargers, and SunRisers Hyderabad during his IPL career.


Malaika's dating life gains limelight

The visuals of the two attending the match together have generated much interest among netizens, who wonder whether they are dating. Malaika has no known connection to the Rajasthan Royals and has never expressed herself as a fan of the game.

This comes amid Malaika's breakup with Arjun Kapoor. The two dated started dating in 2018 before calling it quits last year. While Arjun has publicly stated that he is single, Malaika has remained quiet about her relationship status.

During the promotions of his film 'Singham Again' in 2024, fans chanted Malaika’s name as Arjun spoke on stage. In response, he smiled and said, "Nahi, abhi single hoon. Relax karo." (No, I'm single now. Relax.)

Later, when asked about Arjun's public remark, Malaika told ETimes, "I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life that I don’t want to elaborate on. Whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. It has been a very trying year for various reasons, and I think it’s time for all of us to move on. I am ready for the new year and a fresh start in my life."

Malaika was earlier married to actor and producer Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a son. 

 

