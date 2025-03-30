Actress Sara Ali Khan put up a dazzling act at the Guwahati stadium on Sunday ahead of the CSK vs RR match. The actress energised the crowd with a powerpacked performance to her hit tracks

Sara Ali Khan

Crowd cheers as Sara Ali Khan performs at IPL 2025 opening at Guwahati stadium, watch

Sara Ali Khan, with her infectious energy and captivating charm, took center stage at the IPL 2025, delivering a breathtaking performance that left fans spellbound. The electrifying event unfolded at the iconic Guwahati stadium during the highly anticipated clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As the cricket fever gripped the city, Sara’s dynamic stage presence and high-voltage performance elevated the excitement, turning the night into an unforgettable spectacle.

Sara Ali Khan puts up a spectacular act

Dancing with effortless grace and boundless enthusiasm, Sara owned the stage, enthralling the audience with her impeccable moves and undeniable charisma. The stadium roared with cheers as she performed, setting the perfect tone for an exhilarating match ahead.

The actress shared some glimpses of her performance on her Instagram stories. The crowd cheered as she took to the stadium for her performance.

Sara Ali Khan dazzling look in Guwahati🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iWBlMLki83 — Imsajal45 (@Sajalsinha0264) March 30, 2025

Sara Ali Khan Dazzling performance at Barsapara Stadium Guwahati🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/csJmwHQpr6 — Imsajal45 (@Sajalsinha0264) March 30, 2025

About CSK vs RR match:

Nitish Rana showcased his big-hitting prowess with a scintillating 36-ball-81 but Chennai Super Kings bowlers made a spectacular comeback during the back-end to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a manageable 182 for 9 in an IPL match here on Sunday. Promoted to number 3, left-handed Nitish dominated the CSK bowlers smashing 10 boundaries and 5 sixes, after Rajasthan Royals were asked to bat first by CSK.

Skipper Riyan Parag (37), playing in front of his home crowd, hit couple of fours and as many sixes, but his innings lacked fluency as Royals managed only 37 runs in the last five overs. But what would encourage RR is the fact that since 2019, CSK has never chased anything above 180.

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Coming off the success of her recent film Sky Force, where she shared the screen with Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sara continues to prove her versatility as an entertainer. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated, adding yet another milestone to her growing career.

Up next, Sara is set to star in Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by the acclaimed Anurag Basu—known for his masterpiece Life in a… Metro—the film has already created significant buzz among cinephiles. With her undeniable talent, magnetic presence, and an ever-growing fanbase, Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly shining as one of Bollywood’s brightest stars.