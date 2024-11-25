Although Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were absent from the KKR table, Juhi Chawla's husband, Jay Mehta, and their daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, represented the team at the IPL 2025 auctions

Juhi Chawla daughter Jahnavi Mehta

The IPL 2025 auctions took place as part of a two-day event at Jeddah's Abadi Al Johar Arena. Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, has often sent his kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, to represent the team at the table. However, this year, all three of them gave the IPL auctions a miss. Meanwhile, it wasn’t that no one represented KKR at the table. This time, it was another star kid who took charge. Juhi Chawla's husband, Jay Mehta, and their daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, represented KKR. Juhi Chawla informed her fans through her social media stories that she had arrived in Jeddah for the auction, but she was not present at the table.

Who is Jahnavi Mehta?

While fans missed Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan at the auction, netizens have found their new IPL girl—Juhi's daughter, Jahnavi Mehta. But who is Jahnavi Mehta? She is the daughter of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, who co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan. This wasn’t her first time representing the team; earlier, in 2022, she sat beside Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan during the auction.

Jahnavi graduated from the prestigious Columbia University in New York. According to her mom, this young KKR girl is a cricket buff. In 2022, Juhi called Jahnavi and SRK's kids the future of KKR and shared, "Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan, and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”

About IPL 2025 Auctions

Among the several big-name players in the auction pool this year were Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, and Kagiso Rabada. In total, 577 players were shortlisted for this highly anticipated event. To note, Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the trophy of IPL 2024.