Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Bride-to-be spotted outside salon ahead of big day

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding: It is the happiest day for Aamir Khan's daughter as she is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life

In Pic: Bride to be Ira Khan and Reena Dutta (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding: It is the happiest day for Aamir Khan's daughter as she is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life. Ahead of her big day, the bride-to-be was snapped outside a salon in Khar, and she is not leaving a chance to surprise us. Ira was spotted in yet another comfy look where she wore a simple short skirt and paired it with a grey loose T-shirt. The highlight of the look was her hairband.

She opted for a pink hairband that had 'bride-to-be' written on it. As she went out, she garnered a lot of attention from the paparazzi, but ahead of the big day, it looked like she was in a hurry as she rushed to the salon. Apart from the bride herself, her mom Reena Dutta was too snapped in the city as she prep for Ira's big day.

Earlier, ahead of their big day, the groom-to-be put out a special post for Aamir Khan's daughter, and it has our hearts. Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram to share his excitement about his impending wedding to Ira Khan. Nupur dropped some pictures from one of their family functions, which he captioned, "One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira (accompanied by a red-heart and kiss emoji) I love you so much (accompanied by kiss emojis)"

About Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare's wedding

A source shared with Mid-day, “On January 3, the wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Bandra, where it will begin with the ‘Antarpat’ ceremony. It involves a silk cloth being held between the bride and groom to keep them from seeing each other until the appropriate time. Before the wedding ceremony, a ganpati puja will also be performed. As part of the rituals, there will be a special sankalp ceremony, where the bride and groom will read their vows.”

From January 4, the couple have lined up some personal parties, after which they will head out for a short holiday. They will, however, be back in time for their glitzy reception on January 11. The source adds, “Aamir, Reena and the family were earlier planning to have the reception in Jaipur or Delhi [Beginning 2024 with a bang, Dec 30]. But now, they intend to host it in Mumbai. The guest list is star-studded, with over 1,000 people expected to attend—from Aamir’s B-Town friends to important dignitaries.”