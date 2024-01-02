Breaking News
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter spotted in cool casuals ahead of big day, see pics

Updated on: 02 January,2024 04:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding is finally here! Trust me, you haven't seen any other cool bride like Ira; she was clicked in a comfy short skirt and shirt

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter spotted in cool casuals ahead of big day, see pics

In Pic: Aamir Khan and Ira Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter spotted in cool casuals ahead of big day, see pics
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding is finally here! The two lovebirds, who have been dating for a long time, are all set to tie the knot, and we couldn't be any happier. With only a day or two to go, the Khan and Shikhare households are already embroiled in the exciting wedding festivities. 


Reports suggest that the two will commence their wedding festivities today, on January 2. A paparazzi picture posted several videos of the Khan family and Shikhare family. Not only the family members, but the bride herself also got the paparazzi's attention. Trust me, you haven't seen any other cool bride like Ira; she was clicked in a comfy short skirt and shirt. Apart from her, the bride's dad, Aamir Khan, also wowed us with his cool look.

About Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

A source shared with Mid-day, “The mehendi function will double up as a low-key sangeet ceremony, complete with music and dance. On January 3, the wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Bandra, where it will begin with the ‘Antarpat’ ceremony. It involves a silk cloth being held between the bride and groom to keep them from seeing each other until the appropriate time. Before the wedding ceremony, a ganpati puja will also be performed. As part of the rituals, there will be a special sankalp ceremony, where the bride and groom will read their vows.” 

From January 4, the couple have lined up some personal parties, after which they will head out for a short holiday. They will, however, be back in time for their glitzy reception on January 11. The source adds, “Aamir, Reena and the family were earlier planning to have the reception in Jaipur or Delhi [Beginning 2024 with a bang, Dec 30]. But now, they intend to host it in Mumbai. The guest list is star-studded, with over 1,000 people expected to attend—from Aamir’s B-Town friends to important dignitaries.”

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare love story

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.



