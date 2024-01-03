Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter opts for a no-gift policy, asks guests to donate to her NGO instead

Just ahead of the auspicious moments. New reports have come in that suggest that the bride-to-be has opted for a no-gifts policy, instead suggesting that well-wishers donate to her NGO

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Today's the big day for Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan. She is about to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare, her longtime boyfriend, in an intimate Maharashtrian-style wedding. Just ahead of the auspicious moments. New reports have come in that suggest that the bride-to-be has opted for a no-gifts policy, instead suggesting that well-wishers donate to her NGO.



Pinkvilla reported that Ira Khan has declined the traditional gifts and, in true Ira fashion, has opted for a more meaningful alternative. The report suggested that for the guests who insist on buying gifts, Ira has instead countered with the thoughtful gesture of suggesting that the guests donate to her NGO, the Agatsu Foundation.

As we know, Ira Khan's commitment to philanthropy and social causes is unmatched. She serves as the founder and CEO of Agatsu, an NGO dedicated to mental health and well-being.



In October 2022, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love, "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping. Sharing the video the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos on social media. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating.

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.