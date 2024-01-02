Several reports suggested that Salman Khan was hosting a pre-wedding function for fellow Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter

Kiran Rao with Azad, Aamir Khan arrive for the pre-wedding function (Photos: Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding function held at Galaxy Apartment but not hosted by Salman Khan x 00:00

Aamir Khan, son Junaid and other members of his family were seen arriving at Galaxy Apartments for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding function. Galaxy Apartments is where Salman Khan's residence is, which led to the speculation that the Tiger 3 star was hosting a pre-wedding function for fellow Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira. However, it seemed that the pre-wedding function was being held in the same building, not at Salman Khan's residence.

Members of Aamir Khan's family, his ex-wife Kiran Rao with their son Azad were spotted arriving at Galaxy. Aamir arrived at the venue with son Junaid. The father of the bride was all-smiles for the cameras.

Wedding functions in full swing

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been dating for a long time and are all set to tie the knot. The Khan and Shikhare households are already embroiled in the exciting wedding festivities. The pre-wedding festivities began today, on January 2. Earlier in the day, Kiran Rao and Ira's mother Reena Dutta were spotted at what seemed to be the haldi ceremony, wearing traditional nauvaari sarees.

A paparazzi picture posted several videos of the Khan family and Shikhare family. Not only the family members, but the bride herself also got the paparazzi's attention. Ira was clicked in a comfy short skirt and shirt. The bride's dad, Aamir Khan, also appeared in a super casual look as he posed for the paps.

About Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

A source shared with Mid-day, “The mehendi function will double up as a low-key sangeet ceremony, complete with music and dance. On January 3, the wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Bandra, where it will begin with the ‘Antarpat’ ceremony. It involves a silk cloth being held between the bride and groom to keep them from seeing each other until the appropriate time. Before the wedding ceremony, a Ganpati puja will also be performed. As part of the rituals, there will be a special sankalp ceremony, where the bride and groom will read their vows.”

From January 4, the couple have lined up some personal parties, after which they will head out for a short holiday. They will, however, be back in time for their glitzy reception on January 11. The source adds, “Aamir, Reena and the family were earlier planning to have the reception in Jaipur or Delhi [Beginning 2024 with a bang, Dec 30]. But now, they intend to host it in Mumbai. The guest list is star-studded, with over 1,000 people expected to attend—from Aamir’s B-Town friends to important dignitaries.”