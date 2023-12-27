Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Festivities begin with Kiran Rao, Mithila Palkar, Azad Rao Khan relishing Maharashtrian cuisine!

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutt's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to get married to beau Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. On December 26, Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share a video of several guests seated around a table, dining on some delicious Maharastrian cuisine

Pic/Ira Khan, Mithila Palkar Instagram

Festivities begin with Kiran Rao, Mithila Palkar, Azad Rao Khan relishing Maharashtrian cuisine!

On December 26, Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share a video of several guests seated around a table, dining on some delicious Maharastrian cuisine. The video also shared a glimpse of Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, who was dressed in an off-white outfit. Right next to her was Azad Rao Khan. You can hear Ira saying, "My God, guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

Ira was dressed in a red saree, which she paired with a golden sequined blouse. She placed a bindi on her forehead and accessorised the ensemble with golden jhumkas. Mithila Palkar shared an adorable picture with the couple, captioning it, "Let's get you guys married."

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare love story

In October 2022, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love, "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping. Sharing the video the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos on social media. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating.

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.