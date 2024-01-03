Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Groom wears white shorts and black vest to his own wedding; see video

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding: The groom arrived at his own baraat with a dhol around his neck, wearing shorts and a black vest

In Pic: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signing their nikah nama

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding: The big day has finally arrived as Aamir Khan's daughter ties the knot with her long-term boyfriend in the presence of their family members and friends. Early this morning, Ira was snapped outside a salon in casual outfit, and we thought that was cool. However, Nupur has just changed our minds as the groom arrived at his own baraat with a dhol around his neck, wearing shorts and a black vest. When the first visuals came out, we thought he would change into his wedding outfit after reaching the venue, but the visuals from their wedding ceremony have shocked us.

A PR team released the very first visuals from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding, and to our surprise, the groom was wearing the same outfit in which he came to the venue. I mean, how cool is that? In the video, the bride and groom are seen signing a paper that looks like their wedding certificate. While Nupur chose the funky approach, Ira was our proper traditional bride, dressed in a heavily decorated lehenga set with a dupatta on her head.

In the video, we can also see the proud father, Aamir Khan, dressed in a sherwani with a pink safa on his head. Ira's mom and Aamir's ex-wife, Reena Dutta, were also present; she was seen wearing a heavily decorated kurta set. Kiran Rao was also seen in the video; the director-producer was wearing a golden saree with a contrasting green blouse.

Earlier, ahead of their big day, the groom-to-be put out a special post for Aamir Khan's daughter, and it has our hearts. Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram to share his excitement about his impending wedding to Ira Khan. Nupur dropped some pictures from one of their family functions, which he captioned, "One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira (accompanied by a red-heart and kiss emoji) I love you so much (accompanied by kiss emojis)"

As the two love birds decide on forever we wish them lifelong happiness and heartiest congratulations. Stay Tuned to midday.com for more updates.