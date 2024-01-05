Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Imran Khan attends with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, see inside pics

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter got married on Wednesday. The ceremony in Mumbai was also attended by the bride's cousins Imran and Zayn Marie

Ira Khan, Zayn Marie, Imran Khan and Lekha Washington. Pic/Zayn's Instagram

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare at an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple. Among the attendees were Ira's cousin Zayn Marie and Imran Khan.

Now, inside pictures and videos from the Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding are doing the rounds on social media. Actor Zayn Marie, who is also Ira's cousin, took to her social media handle to share inside pictures from the beautiful and joyous wedding ceremony. 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' star Imran Khan was also at the wedding and in pictures shared by Zayn Marie.

For the wedding, Zayn looked gorgeous in a shimmery silver lehenga. She is seen posing for a selfie with Imran Khan who looked dapper in a black tuxedo. In another photo, Zayn is seen posing with Imran and his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington. The duo sparked dating rumours with their public appearance together. Lekha opted for a red lehenga for the wedding.

Instead of making a grand entrance on a traditional 'ghodi', groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, jogged from Santa Cruz in Mumbai to the wedding venue in Bandra. Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys' squad can be seen jogging their way to the wedding venue. The boys jogged for almost 8 km to reach the venue.

On Thursday, Ira took to her Instagram and reacted to Nupur's unique style of coming to his own wedding. She shared a collage picture on her stories which she captioned, "He didn't come on a horse. He ran to the venue. And I placed cute posters along the way."

Nupur arrived at the venue in a very cool way. He was wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house to the venue. After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue. Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father.

Also, a grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.