Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ira Khan sports a bride to be headband ahead of her wedding with beau Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan sports a 'bride-to-be' headband ahead of her wedding with beau Nupur Shikhare

Updated on: 03 January,2024 06:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to marry fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 3. They will have their wedding registered today in Mumbai

Ira Khan sports a 'bride-to-be' headband ahead of her wedding with beau Nupur Shikhare

Pic courtesy/ Ira Khan's Instagram

Listen to this article
Ira Khan sports a 'bride-to-be' headband ahead of her wedding with beau Nupur Shikhare
x
00:00

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is set to get married on Wednesday. Ahead of her wedding, the star kid dropped a quirky selfie on her Instagram. On Wednesday, Ira took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture in which she can be seen sporting a 'bride-to-be' headband.



She shared that she is going to flaunt the tag all day long. Ira will register her marriage with long time beau Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness expert, on Wednesday. The two will host an intimate ceremony at hotel Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The guests are expected to arrive for the festivities around 7 p.m.


Earlier, Nupur too shared a loved-up post for his to-be wife Ira Khan. He wrote a sweet note for the bride, alongside a glimpse of the menu. In the pictures, shared by Nupur, the couple was seen feeding each other in between an event. One could see dishes like dosa, sambar, modak, some bhajiyas, halwa and chutneys, served on banana leaves.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ira Khan aamir khan bollywood bollywood events Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK