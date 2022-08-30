Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan set for debut with period film 'Qala'

Set in the 1930s and late 1940s, 'Qala' is the story of the young, eponymous playback singer. It is about her tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success because of her spiralling relationship with her mother
Babil Khan with later father irrfan. Pic/Yogen Shah
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is making his debut with 'Qala'. directed by Anvitaa Dutt, who had earlier directed the streaming movie 'Bulbbul'. A sneak peek of the song 'Phero Na Najariya' from the film was unveiled for the audience at the Netflix Films Day on Monday.
Setting the tone of the film, the song teaser showcases Tripti Dimri channelling emotions in a retro avatar with the soulful track by Amit Trivedi, the lyrics of which have been written by Kausar Munir.
Present in attendance at the event were director Anvitaa Dutt along with the cast - Swastika Mukherjee, Babil, Tripti Dimri, and Amit Sial. Dutt, who had earlier collaborated with Tripti in 'Bulbbul', said: "Qala is a story I have been aching to tell and I am delighted for it to be amplified across borders and showcased in over 190 countries on Netflix."
She added: "This is my second time with the same amazing producer, actor, platform, and crew. And the journey has been pure joy. All of us are so very excited about this project."
The film also stars Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh, and has been produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.
