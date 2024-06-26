Malaika Arora's absence from Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash sparked breakup rumours between her and Arjun on social media once again

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has sparked breakup rumours with her longtime boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, after she missed his midnight birthday party at his Juhu home. Arjun’s cousins, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, were seen arriving at his place around midnight. Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep Kapoor, were also photographed outside Arjun’s apartment.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor break up?

Arjun Kapoor’s No Entry 2 co-star Varun Dhawan attended the celebration with his wife, Natasha Dalal, while Aditya Roy Kapur came alone to wish his close friend. However, Malaika's absence sparked breakup rumours between her and Arjun on social media once again.

When Malaika Arora went Instagram official with Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

On Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday, Malaika decided to give her bae the best surprise by making their relationship Instagram official. Malaika posted a goofy picture to wish her dear one on his special day. Ever since, they kept on posting cute and loved-up pictures of each other until very recently.

It was just a few months back when reports claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had parted ways. There has been no official confirmation about the same from the couple. To note, their pictures are very much still on each other's social media.

About the Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor break up reports

The couple who were in a serious relationship until recently parted ways, as per a report in Pinkvilla. According to the report, sources close to the couple revealed that the two have parted ways and have opted to maintain a dignified silence on the matter. The couple does not wish for the public to dissect their relationship.

A source informed the portal, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship."

The source further added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”