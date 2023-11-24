Breaking News
The beginning of the end

Updated on: 25 November,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Ishaan has headed to London to shoot final schedule of The Perfect Couple, led by Nicole Kidman

The beginning of the end

Ishaan Khatter and Nicole Kidman

Even before he can revel in the joy of playing a war hero in the recent release, Pippa, Ishaan Khatter finds himself stepping into another character. But such is the life of an actor. He has headed to London to resume the shoot of The Perfect Couple, the Netflix series that stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Eve Hewson.


Khatter began filming the thriller in early 2023, and shot for over four months. With a chunk of the series canned, filmmaker Susanne Bier of Birdbox (2018) fame is planning to wrap up the principal photography by December. A source tells us, “Ishaan finished his brand commitments and Pippa promotions, and left for London right after Diwali for a two-week-plus schedule.” 


In this leg, Bier has lined up some crucial sequences of the series that is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. The Perfect Couple follows Hewson’s character, who is about to marry into the wealthy Winbury family, despite the disapproval of the matriarch, essayed by Kidman. The source adds, “Ishaan plays Shooter Dival, the groom’s best friend. He is expected to shoot many emotional scenes in this leg, after which only a few patch scenes will be left. He will return to India by the first week of December.”


 

ishaan khattar nicole kidman netflix bollywood news Entertainment News

