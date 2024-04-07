Ishaan Khatter holds girlfriend Chandni Bainz close after their movie date in Mumbai

Chandni Bainz is a Kuala Lumpur-based model who keeps travelling for projects between India and Malaysia. She and Ishaan have been dating for a while now.

Ishaan Khatter, Chandni Bainz Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted with his girlfriend Chandni Bainz after a movie date in Mumbai. The two were seen exiting a theatre holding hands. While Ishaan put on a mask, Chandni was all smiles for the paparazzi. Ishaan was seen wearing dark grey cargo pants paired with a light grey t-shirt. Chandni looked chic in a pink tank top and blue jeans.

Chandni is a Kuala Lumpur-based model who keeps travelling for projects between India and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan was last seen in the war drama film 'Pippa'. The film is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; that was pivotal in Bangladesh's struggle for independence. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Furthermore, Ishaan will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Nicole Kidman in the upcoming limited series 'The Perfect Couple' on Netflix. He will play Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom in the project.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Ishaan revealed how he got selected for the project and the difference between working on a Bollywood project and a Hollywood project.

He said, "The audition process was as normal as it is here. I got a script, taped myself, and sent my audition and they selected me. I don't think there is any difference between working here and there. Even if the language changes, human emotion never changes. There is not much difference at the fundamental level, their system and formalities are slightly different to do it, and obviously, the language is different so that's the main difference but apart from that I think what we do is the same."

The series is an official adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel. Apart from them, the series also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

