In Pic: Ishan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter has been making waves with his recent series, 'The Perfect Couple'. In an interview, he dispelled some misconceptions about his life. Abundance was never a part of Ishaan's life until very recently. The actor shared that he had changed houses about 17 times before finally settling into his new home. In a conversation with 'The Dirty Magazine', Ishaan revealed that he had lived in a small apartment bought by Shahid Kapoor for 10 years, and over time, it began to feel confining. He also mentioned that this is the first time he has lived alone.

Ishaan Khatter on leaving in a small flat

When asked how long he has been in his new house, Ishaan said, “Two years now. I've moved 17 times; this is the 18th house I’ve lived in. But it’s my first time alone. When I was 16, we moved to Cozy Apartments in Yari Road, which my brother was able to buy for us, so my mom and I lived there for 10 years. The lockdowns happened in that house, and it was a small place, like many apartments in Bombay. It was my mom, me, two other senior people, and two cats. It started feeling like a cage to me. Maybe that's why, when I came here and saw the sea, I felt this is all I need.”

'Abundance was not a thing'

“Yeah, I mean, I was never miserable or anything, and I don't like to talk about it, but I've seen my share. Abundance was not a thing I saw until very recently, contrary to what people might imagine. And there's a lot of imagination out there,” Ishaan further added.

About Ishaan Khatter's Perfect Couple

The mystery drama titled 'The Perfect Couple' features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Hewson, and Ishaan. An adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, the series tells the tale of Amelia, who is about to marry into the wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, to the disapproval of their matriarch. When a body is found on the beach and secrets are revealed, everyone becomes a suspect.

Ishaan Khatter's other project

Apart from 'The Perfect Couple', Ishaan will also be seen in 'The Royals' alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series also stars Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.