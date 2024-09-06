Breaking News
Shahid Kapoor wraps up Deva 'Dhan Te Nan' style, watch video

Updated on: 06 September,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel in which he can be seen in his avatar of a cop donning a white shirt, Khakee pants and a gun in his holster

Picture Courtesy/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the theatrical movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, recently wrapped up his upcoming movie ‘Deva’, and on the occasion he danced on the song ‘Dhan Te Nan’ from his film ‘Kaminey’.


On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel in which he can be seen in his avatar of a cop donning a white shirt, Khakee pants and a gun in his holster.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)


He wrote in the caption, “When DEVA did the dhante daan. No better way to wrap a film. Was such a special feeling. This one’s coming to give you a JOLT. #gohardorgohome #lovethisshit I’ts a wrap on this monster of a film that took everything from me. I can’t wait to share it with you all on 14th February”.

In the movie, Shahid will be seen playing a defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

The film also stars Pavail Gulati. For the film, he underwent physical transformation, and moved from a slender build to a muscular body. The actor, who essays the role of a cop in ‘Deva’, gained 3 kgs and cut down on body fat.

The film’s wrap up was announced by the makers on Wednesday, when they shared a picture from the wrap up on social media. In the picture, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde can be seen cutting the cake along with the choreographer duo Bosco–Caesar.

‘Deva’ is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, and promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. The action spectacle wrapped up with a high-energy song sequence, shot over the last four days in Mumbai. The song is choreographed by Bosco Martis.

