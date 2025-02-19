Taking to his Instagram account, the actor dropped a series of pictures that showed him exploring the scenic landscape. From snow-capped mountains to charming city streets, Ishaan soaked in the beauty of Kashmir

Picture Courtesy/Ishaan Khatter's Instagram account

Actor Ishaan Khatter has been spending time in Kashmir, where he recently shot "Something Lovely." Sharing pictures from his time in the valley, Ishaan gave fans a glimpse of the breathtaking beauty of the region.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor dropped a series of pictures that showed him exploring the scenic landscape. From snow-capped mountains to charming city streets, Ishaan soaked in the beauty of Kashmir.

His Kashmir diaries began with a solo picture of him strolling through the streets. Dressed in a cosy beige winter outfit paired with olive cargo pants, Ishaan looked effortlessly stylish. He completed his look with statement sunglasses, matching boots, and gloves to keep warm in the chilly weather.

Along with the pictures, Ishaan gave fans a hint about his upcoming project. He wrote in the caption, "Al-vida Jannat-e-Kasheer! Shot for something lovely, coming soon."

Ishan was last seen in 'The Perfect Couple', which also starred Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.

In The Perfect Couple, Khatter plays shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

The series also stars Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber, and Isabelle Adjani.

The actor will be next seen in the series The 'Royals' where he will be seen playing Prince Charming

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The series stars Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea.

