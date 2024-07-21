Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, who have been extremely protective of their baby boy Vaayu have finally revealed his face on his first birthday

In Pic: Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta and son Vayu

Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have shared a picture from their son Vaayu's first birthday. The couple, who have been extremely protective of their baby and avoided showing his face in public, have finally revealed his face on his first birthday. In the picture, we can see little Vaayu enjoying the swing as mumma and dadda pose for a picture with him.

In the snap shared on Instagram, Ishita was seen wearing a green T-shirt paired with comfy shorts, while Vatsal was seen in a printed T-shirt with blue jeans. But the rockstar of the image was Vaayu, who is melting hearts with his cute smile. While sharing the pic, the couple wrote, "Happy bday my baby… cannot believe you are 1 yr already… wish you all the happiness and love... Mumma papa love you so so much Vaayu...Btw his bday was yest 19th but we were too busy having a blast…"

As soon as the couple dropped the picture, fans started pouring their love on the little baby. One fan wrote, "Vayu is looking exactly like his grandfather." "Awwww finally Vaaayuuuu ko dekh liya," commented another fan. "Finally, I waited one year to see his face," commented a third fan. A user wrote, "Finally we got to see Vayu's cute face."

It was earlier this year when the couple hosted an 'annaprashan' ceremony as their son turned 6 months old. While sharing glimpses from that celebration, they wrote, “Happy 6 months my baby Vayu's Annaprashan ceremony. For those who don’t know, it’s a Bengali traditional ceremony, also known as the rice ceremony, where solid food is introduced to the baby by his mama for the first time. Of course, the baby is too small to eat, so we only touch the food to introduce him to flavors.”

Ishita and Vatsal Sheth got married on November 28, 2017, after falling in love while filming a TV serial called 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'. On March 31, they announced their pregnancy.

On the work front, Ishita was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s 2022 film 'Drishyam 2'. In the film, she portrays his daughter Anju Salgaonkar. The film was a box office success. She was also working during her pregnancy and completed all of her assignments by the time she was in her third trimester. Meanwhile, Vatsal is best known for his work in ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car,’ ‘Just Mohabbat,’ ‘Naagin 6,’ and ‘Malang’. He was last seen as Indrajit in ‘Adipurush.’