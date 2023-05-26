Ishitta Arun on Hansal Mehta: He doesn’t like to over-direct an actor

Breaking News
26 May,2023
Ishitta who will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming Netflix series, 'Scoop', opens up on her experience of working with the ace Bollywood director

Ishitta Arun and Hansal Mehta (Pics courtesy: Ishitta Arun, Hansal Mehta/ Instagram)

Ishitta Arun, daughter of renowned singer-actress Illa Arun, considers her collaboration with National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta in the upcoming Netflix series, 'Scoop', to be a transformative experience.


Describing Mehta as a “man of few words," Ishitta expressed her admiration for the filmmaker's trust in his actors. “He handholds you for the first five minutes, and then trusts your ability as an actor. It is a real pleasure working with him. He doesn’t like to over-direct an actor. He just comes in when you require him, and gives you a brief,” she said.


Playing wife to Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's character, Ishitta acknowledges that Nelly (her character) isn't one of the primary characters. She emphasises the significant value she brings to Ayyub's journalist character.


“Nelly is the moral compass in his life. She is the person who shows him that the way to stand up for your colleague is by using the pen in the right way. Nelly is a professor and has a marriage of equality,” revealed Ishitta, who was also seen in Rana Naidu, along with south superstars Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati.

On the professional front, Ishitta is currently writing 15 songs for her husband, classical and jazz musician Dhruv Ghanekar. Additionally, she has penned songs for a Broadway musical in Japan.

