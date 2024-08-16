Indian producer Rhea Kapoor recently left a comment on Blake Lively’s Instagram, addressing the criticism surrounding the movie’s promotional campaign

It Ends With Us

Blake Lively is receiving criticism for how she’s handling the press tour for It Ends With Us. Many people are upset that she’s avoiding discussions on the more serious topics of the film, choosing instead to keep interviews light and fun. Social media is filled with reactions from disappointed fans who feel she’s overlooking the issue of domestic violence, which is central to the movie’s story.

Indian producer Rhea Kapoor recently left a comment on Blake Lively’s Instagram, addressing the criticism surrounding the movie’s promotional campaign. However, Reddit users aren’t supporting Rhea’s defence of the Hollywood star.

Rhea’s comment said, “The commentary on the marketing of the film is so sad. More power to Blake, Colleen and the producers for promoting the crap out of this movie. As a filmmaker, we know how difficult it is to bring real women’s stories into the mainstream and share them with as many people as possible. Celebrate women that we see everyday that have been through this and come out stronger and embrace their light. Normalise telling their stories instead of throwing them into a box. You want to shame the actress for wearing pretty dresses for the press tour instead? What was she supposed to? Hide at home in sweats? a great way to ensure even fewer of these stories are told. And so what if she promoted her brand she’s a business woman and she’s doing press god how judgmental. Are. We.”

She also praised Blake for taking on a film about domestic violence and noted, “A movie about DV just opened to 40 million dollars.”

One Reddit user took to the platform and gave some background on the It Ends With Us Feud: "For context, Blake is promoting the movie she starred in "It Ends With Us" which is centered around domestic violence. However, so far she has been promoting the movie as though it's a rom-com, promoting her hair care brand alongside, her alcohol brand too (in which a drink is named after the main character, in a pun like fashion), her husband and her are styling it to be a power couple like PR strategy with Deadpool also side by side. There are rumors of a rift with her costar and director Justin Baldoni (there's heavy PR mudslinging from her team with lot of allegations of bodyshaming and inappropriate behavior from him). There are also rumors she cosied up to the studio to get her version of the film released instead of his (sic.)"

"She is getting a lot of flak for her attitude to the movie. Why star in a movie about DV if you are going to treat and promote it without the seriousness of the subject matter it deals with? With an alcohol brand no less? Its " oh domestic violence, abuse and assault? Well atleast you have one less worry with my shampoo line which will guarantee great hair days even when something traumatic happens " like attitude which people are bashing her for (sic.)" The user continued.

"Just to add to the body shaming thing … her PR shot itself in the foot by releasing stories saying the director/co-star asked the on set trainer for her weight cuz he has a chronic back issue n wanted to train properly for scenes where he has to lift her. Like this plantation barbie ( she chose to get married on a plantation - which have a tremendously bad history of being places where slaves were employed n treated brutally n poorly , they are not places of celebration at all) has her nose in the air and treats people v poorly. Blake n Ryan both are problematic & I kind of was giving them a pass till now but with the drama coming out of It Ends with Us … yeah I am done with them both they are not good people (sic.)" Another user complained.

"Why is it always a kapoor? Does she think she will get noticed by ryan & blake and then sonam will invite them to dinner?" Said another user

One user said, "Women like Rhea and Blake come from privilege. They have no idea how the actual world work."