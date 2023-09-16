"It is the greatest satisfaction for me to work for 32 years in the Indian film industry," says SRK

Shah Rukh Khan shared his joy on the success of Jawan at the press meet for the film on Friday

Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience of working with the director Atlee and said that he is satisfied to work in the Indian film industry for "32 years". He said, 'I have always been a fan of cinema from the south. Even when I don't understand the language at times, I used to watch it. And for me to come here and create this cinema for the whole of the country, is more than happiness, it is the greatest satisfaction for me to work for 32 years in the Indian film industry.'

He also stated, 'It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.'

The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone is seen in a guest appearance role.The film received massive responses from the audience as well as the critics.

