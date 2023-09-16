Breaking News
Mumbai: Midnight blaze in Kurla building leaves 39 injured, scores rescued
Mumbai: Charkop hsg society chairman, secy, booked for stealing mangroves!
Mumbai: Army tells BMC to stop building work near depot
Mumbai crime: Betting app mogul spent Rs 200 crore on Dubai wedding
Now you can bid dignified farewell to your pets in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sanya Malhotra Who says no to an SRK film

Sanya Malhotra: Who says no to an SRK-film?

Updated on: 16 September,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Jawan actor Sanya on going to great lengths to veil her excitement about filming with the badshah

Sanya Malhotra: Who says no to an SRK-film?

Sanya Malhotra and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article
Sanya Malhotra: Who says no to an SRK-film?
x
00:00

Sanya Malhotra is still coming to terms with the fact that the years she has spent toiling away at the gym aided her in her cinematic outing with Shah Rukh Khan. “I never knew I would use these skills for Jawan,” says the actor, who plays a doctor and a member of Azad’s (Khan) girl gang in the film. 


While her conversation with director Atlee ran for over an hour, she knew, within the first five minutes, that the film would be worthy of her attention. “Who says no to a Shah Rukh Khan-film?” she rhetorically asks. “To top that, Atlee sir was directing it. He knows what the audience will love, because he is so connected to the masses. He visualises his actors differently.”


While Malhotra walked on set with “a beginner’s mindset”, her idol, Khan, emerged to be the benevolent senior she looked to in her time of need. “At times, I would ask him, sir, how do I do this scene? He would nicely share suggestions. By simply being in his vicinity, you can learn a lot.” Admitting that she often had to conceal her love for him, she shares, “I tried to veil the excitement of the fan-girl within me, and I was very good at it till the last day.”


sanya malhotra Shah Rukh Khan Jawan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK