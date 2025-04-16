Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has come under fire for its controversial church scene that has offended the Christian community, calling for a ban

A still from Jaat

Listen to this article ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad’: Jaat under fire for controversial church scene; Christians call for a ban x 00:00

It’s been about a week since Sunny Deol’s Jaat hit the big screens. While the action entertainer had a decent start at the box office, the film has now come under fire for its controversial church scene that has offended the Christian community, calling for a ban. The scene in question is a part of the trailer that shows Randeep Hooda standing beneath the crucifix and above the altar. This has hurt religious sentiments, leading to an outrage.

Christians demand ban on Jaat

A video of the Christian community in Punjab protesting against the movie has surfaced online. They are heard saying slogans like, “Randeep Hooda murdabad.” The members planned to protest outside cinema halls but were halted by the police. They submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner demanding a ban on the film with an ultimatum of 48-hours. They have also called for a legal action against the makers.

Randeep Hooda - the menacing villain in Jaat

In Jaat, Randeep Hooda plays a ruthless gangster, Ranatunga, pitted against the leading man, Sunny Deol. He had to bulk up, gaining eight kilos and adding muscle mass. Director Gopichand Malineni envisioned Hooda’s Ranatunga as a rugged and brute gangster who could hold his own against Deol.

A source told Mid-day, “From day one, Randeep was committed to making Ranatunga an intimidating villain. The unkempt hair complements his hardened visage. He also worked extensively on his body language. His gait and posture were meticulously crafted to make his character appear terrifying. For 12 weeks, the actor also worked with a dialect coach.”

Randeep told IANS that he had been missing action, and Jaat gave him the perfect opportunity to get back into that space.

More about Jaat

Jaat also stars Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan. The film features a soundtrack composed by Thaman S and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the Director of Photography. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla's production design transports audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It was released in theatres on April 10 and is available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.