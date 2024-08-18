Divya Seth posted a picture of herself with Mihika and expressed her deep love and gratitude for her daughter, describing her as a blessing and a nurturing, loving presence in her life

Divya Seth Shah with daughter Mihika Pic/Instagram

Veteran actor Sushma Seth's daughter Divya Seth Shah, who lost her little girl Mihika Shah earlier this month, took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.

Veteran actor Sushma Seth’s daughter Divya Seth Shah, who lost her little girl Mihika Shah earlier this month, took to Instagram and penned an emotional note. Mihika passed away on Monday, August 5 in Mumbai. As per reports, Mihika -- who was in her 20s -- suffered a seizure after developing a fever.

Divya posted a picture of herself with Mihika and expressed her deep love and gratitude for her daughter, describing her as a blessing and a nurturing, loving presence in her life.

"When I look at you, I see the purest love I'll ever know, Every wounded soul finds their way to you, in your care, they heal and grow, Divya, God's gift, my blessing from above, whose love is stronger than the eye can see, in 8.1 billion people on earth mama, you're the perfect mother for me, my Dibi, I love you." Mihika," she wrote.

"I hope you can See Me, I promise to be Brave, I will do everything We planned. See you on the Beach. And in the Jungle honey," she added.

Earlier, TV actor Rohit Bose Roy also shared a note for Mihika. He posted a picture of Mihika from her childhood, along with a group picture where Rohit, his wife Manasi Joshi Roy, Divya Seth, and Mihika are seen posing together, radiating happiness.

"Along with the pictures, Rohit wrote an emotional note that read, "You might have been born to different parents but you are and always will be my baby... You are the most loving sensitive little girl I've ever known and I remember how very excited you were to give your mumma a perfect bday...When you said Bye Rohit Papa, I didn't think in my worst NIGHTMARES that this is what you meant," he wrote.

"Although I pray that you get a comfortable passage to where you have gone, I also pray that you come back to your parents in some form ...See you soon Mihika I love you. RIP, " he added.

Divya, who is best known for her roles in the popular TV shows 'Hum Log' and 'Banegi Apni Baat,' announced the tragic news on Facebook. "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

Divya has acted in several films including 'Jab We Met,' 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' and 'Article 370.'

(With inputs from ANI)