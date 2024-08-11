Along with the picture, Divya added a caption. "Thank You for being mine," and included an infinity symbol and a broken heart emoticon

Picture Courtesy/Divya Seth Shah's Instagram account

Actor Divya Seth Shah posted an emotional post days after the untimely death of her daughter Mihika. Taking to her Instagram account, Divya shared a touching post featuring a picture in which she and Mihika are smiling together.

Mihika Shah, who is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, passed away on Monday, August 5 in Mumbai.

Divya, who is best known for her roles in the popular TV shows 'Hum Log' and 'Banegi Apni Baat,' announced on Facebook that a prayer meeting for her late daughter will be held on Thursday evening.

"With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

Divya, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, did not reveal the cause of Mihika's death.

A few days back, the actress had dropped a picture on Instagram, showing three generations of her family. In the picture, Mihika was seen smiling in a green dress, while Divya's mother Sushma looked elegant in red.

Divya Seth Shah has acted in several films including 'Jab We Met,' 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' and 'Article 370.'

Sushma Seth is also known for her roles in 'Dhadkan', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and the TV series 'Dekh Bhai Dekh.'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever