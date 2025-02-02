Jackie Shroff turned a year older on February 1. The senior actor received a lot of love from his fans, colleagues, and friends. His wife and daughter also penned heartfelt notes

Picture Courtesy/Ayesha Shroff's Instagram account

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff celebrated his birthday on Saturday. On his special day, his loved ones, including family members and fans, shared heartfelt messages on social media.

Jackie's daughter Krishna also posted a sweet birthday wish for him. Sharing a video from a father-daughter photoshoot, Krishna wrote, "Happiest of days to my everything."

Jackie's wife Ayesha Shroff's post was equally heartwarming.

"Happpppppiest birthday jagggguuuu!!! what can I even begin to say about you!! Have grown up with you and seen life through all the ups and downs!! And through it all have seen you collect the love, respect and goodwill of all you touch with your kindness But above all of that, you are without a doubt the best father in the world!!! @apnabhidu," she posted, adding several images of Jackie.

Jackie's close friend and actor Anil Kapoor also penned a note wishing the 'Ram Lakhan' actor on his birthday.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we were brothers in our pichla janam, and hopefully, we'll be brothers in the agla janam too. There's always been a special connection-something I've always felt for you, Jaggu Da. Love you Ram!Happy Birthday! apnabhidu," he posted.

Jackie rose to prominence after his lead role in Subhash Ghai's action romance film 'Hero.' He established himself with successful films such as 'Teri Meherbaniyan', 'Karma' 'Ram Lakhan,' and 'Parinda' for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.His other critical and commercial triumphs are 'Tridev,' ''Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri,' 'Saudagar,' 'Khalnayak,' 'Rangeela,' 'Border,' 'Bandhan' among others.

