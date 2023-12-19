Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jackie Shroff named Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023 by PETA India leaves Anushka Sharma and John Abraham behind

Jackie Shroff named 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023' by PETA India leaves Anushka Sharma and John Abraham behind

Updated on: 19 December,2023 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jackie Shroff has been named 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023' by PETA India. Thanking the organisation for this laurel, he said that vegetarianism is a welcome choice he has made

Jackie Shroff named 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023' by PETA India leaves Anushka Sharma and John Abraham behind

Jackie Shroff. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Jackie Shroff named 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023' by PETA India leaves Anushka Sharma and John Abraham behind
x
00:00

Actor Jackie Shroff recently left the audience swooning over his latest project 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' streaming on Amazon Prime. But other than his acting stint, another reason why people celebrate Jaggu Dada is for his philanthropic stance, he has been contributing a significant deed to society. But another admirable thing about Jackie Shroff is that he has been an ardent follower of vegetarianism and a healthy lifestyle. Acknowledging this very stance of him, PETA has also awarded him as the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023. Yes, Jackie left John Abraham and Anushka Sharma behind to win this title. 


In fact, Jackie Shroff received the maximum votes for this award, talking about the same he shares, “I am very thankful to PETA India for this laurel. I have always loved following a healthy lifestyle, and vegetarianism has been a welcomed choice I made. Receiving such a wonderful acknowledgment for the same only makes me feel very humbled. I always advocate to the people that we should leave the world as a better place than it was when we arrived and this award only validates that I am on the right path.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri Mysore (@iammeenakshiseshadri)


Well, Jaggu Dada has been doing lots of things for the welfare of society. Be it organizing free health check-up camps or giving lifesaving training to people, he surely has been making an earnest effort. Not to forget how he always gifts a plant to anyone he meets, because he believes an Oxygen source is the best present mankind can get. On the film front, he has two projects coming up, namely, 'Baap' and 'Quotation Gang'.

Meanwhile, Shroff recently completed 40 years in the film industry. He made his acting debut with Subhash Ghai's film 'Hero'.  Celebrating his four-decade-long journey, Jackie took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film."From Dust to Star...#Hero #40years," he captioned the post. Directed by Subhash Ghai, 'Hero' also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and late actors Amrish Puri, Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar.

'Hero' won hearts not only with its story but also with its music. Every song added to the charm of Hero, whether it was 'Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahin', 'Tu Mera Janu Hai' or 'Ding Dong Oh Baby Sing A Song'. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Of course, Jackie's acting skills were commendable. The film turned him into an overnight star.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anushka sharma jackie shroff john abraham Animal Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK