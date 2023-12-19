Jackie Shroff has been named 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023' by PETA India. Thanking the organisation for this laurel, he said that vegetarianism is a welcome choice he has made

Jackie Shroff. Pic/Instagram

Actor Jackie Shroff recently left the audience swooning over his latest project 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' streaming on Amazon Prime. But other than his acting stint, another reason why people celebrate Jaggu Dada is for his philanthropic stance, he has been contributing a significant deed to society. But another admirable thing about Jackie Shroff is that he has been an ardent follower of vegetarianism and a healthy lifestyle. Acknowledging this very stance of him, PETA has also awarded him as the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023. Yes, Jackie left John Abraham and Anushka Sharma behind to win this title.

In fact, Jackie Shroff received the maximum votes for this award, talking about the same he shares, “I am very thankful to PETA India for this laurel. I have always loved following a healthy lifestyle, and vegetarianism has been a welcomed choice I made. Receiving such a wonderful acknowledgment for the same only makes me feel very humbled. I always advocate to the people that we should leave the world as a better place than it was when we arrived and this award only validates that I am on the right path.”

Well, Jaggu Dada has been doing lots of things for the welfare of society. Be it organizing free health check-up camps or giving lifesaving training to people, he surely has been making an earnest effort. Not to forget how he always gifts a plant to anyone he meets, because he believes an Oxygen source is the best present mankind can get. On the film front, he has two projects coming up, namely, 'Baap' and 'Quotation Gang'.

Meanwhile, Shroff recently completed 40 years in the film industry. He made his acting debut with Subhash Ghai's film 'Hero'. Celebrating his four-decade-long journey, Jackie took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film."From Dust to Star...#Hero #40years," he captioned the post. Directed by Subhash Ghai, 'Hero' also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and late actors Amrish Puri, Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar.

'Hero' won hearts not only with its story but also with its music. Every song added to the charm of Hero, whether it was 'Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahin', 'Tu Mera Janu Hai' or 'Ding Dong Oh Baby Sing A Song'. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Of course, Jackie's acting skills were commendable. The film turned him into an overnight star.