Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike
Mumbai: Pydhonie police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder
Mumbai: Parel gets push to become a major national rail hub
Mumbai: Retired banker duped of Rs 2.3 lakh in digital arrest scam
BMC Budget 2025 is nothing to write home about, feel Mumbaikars
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jackie Shroff I do not understand the romance from todays time

Jackie Shroff: I do not understand the romance from today's time

Updated on: 05 February,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

In a throwback video of actor Jackie Shroff, he revealed that he is a fan of the old-school romance from Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna's era. 

Jackie Shroff: I do not understand the romance from today's time

Jackie Shroff. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Jackie Shroff: I do not understand the romance from today's time
x
00:00

Jackie Shroff has romanced many top actresses during his illustrious career. However, it seems like his idea of romance in real life is a bit old school. In a throwback video of the 'Devdas' actor, he revealed that he is a fan of the old-school romance from Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna's era. 


Jackie Shroff can be heard saying, "I am a very romantic person by heart, and no one has been able to pull those strings till now. I admire the old-school romance from Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna's era. I do not understand the romance from today's time."


Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff recently celebrated his 68th birthday on 1st February 2025. Ayesha Shroff, the wife of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, shared a heartfelt post for her husband on his 68th birthday. The pictures from over the years are a reflection of the couple’s journey, which Ayesha said was filled with “ups and downs".


On professional front, Jackie Shroff recently appeared in Amazon MX Player series 'Chidiya Udd'. He will be soon seen in "Housefull 5".

Made under the direction of Tarun Mansukhani, the project enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey, among others.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film marks the fifth installment of the blockbuster "Housefull" franchise. The flick will enjoy music scored by Diljit Dosanjh and Mika Singh

"Housefull 5" is scheduled to reach the cinemagoers on 6th June, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jackie shroff rajesh khanna dev anand bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK