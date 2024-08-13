Jackie shared that he used to stand outside the chawl's bathroom with his mug. They had only three bathrooms for a total of seven small buildings

In Pic: Jackie Shroff

Listen to this article Jackie Shroff recalls living in Mumbai’s chawl: ‘Once, a rat bit me and my mom’ x 00:00

Everyone has their share of struggles, and Jackie Shroff too had his part of a bumpy ride to success. In a recent interview, Jackie Shroff opened up about his struggling days and shared that he was bitten by a rat when he was living in a chawl.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Jackie shared that he used to stand outside the chawl's bathroom with his mug. They had only three bathrooms for a total of seven small buildings. He stated in Hindi, "There were seven small buildings, and we had a total of three bathrooms for all the people of those buildings. There would be a line outside the toilet every morning because people would be in a hurry to go to work. This memory is still so fresh in my mind… that sometimes I still see myself standing in that line in my dreams.”

When the actor was shown a picture of his old room during the interview, he recalled, "I used to sit on the floor and eat, which is the best way to eat, I think. My mother would cook, and I would sit on the ground and eat. Those memories haven’t left my mind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He further shared that he used to sleep on the floor where he once saw a snake. The actor then recalled an incident when he and his mother were bitten by a rat. Jackie Shroff shared, “I used to sleep on the floor of this room. I saw a snake in the corner of that room. Once, a rat bit me and my mom. This was around the mid-60s. I sometimes go there; it is the place where I grew up. I even told the landlord to give the space to me for rent, but he said no. I told him I would pay the same amount as others, but he did not budge. I am still trying…”

On the work front, the Hero actor was recently seen in the blockbuster 'Jailer' alongside Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. He will next be seen in 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.