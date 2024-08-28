Breaking News
Throwback time! Jacqueline Fernandez gets nostalgic, shares childhood picture of herself

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The snap shows the diva wearing a cute baby outfit and is riding a horse. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and is flaunting her bright smile

Jacqueliene Fernandez. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Picture Courtesy/Jacqueliene Fernandez's Instagram account

Throwback time! Jacqueline Fernandez gets nostalgic, shares childhood picture of herself
Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez on Tuesday shared a throwback childhood picture of herself riding a horse, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness.
 
Taking to Instagram, Jacqueliene, who has 70.5 million followers, shared an adorable memory from her childhood album.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)




The snap shows the diva wearing a cute baby outfit and is riding a horse. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and is flaunting her bright smile.

The post is captioned as: "Forging ahead".

The photo received lots of love and admiration from her massive fanbase. A user commented: "You look so adorable and cute...keep smiling". Another fan said: "cutie since childhood".

A user said: "We want more baby pictures of you".

The Sri Lankan actress and model Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with fantasy action comedy 'Aladin' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

She then featured in a special number 'Aapka Kya Hoga' in the 2010 comedy drama 'Housefull'.

The actress has appeared in movies like 'Race 2', 'Kick', 'Roy', 'Brothers', 'Housefull 3', 'Dishoom', 'A Gentleman', 'Judwaa 2', 'Race 3', 'Drive', 'Mrs. Serial Killer', 'Bhoot Police', 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Vikrant Rona', 'Ram Setu', and 'Cirkus'.

She was last seen in a special appearance in the song 'Deewane' in the 2023 comedy-drama 'Selfiee' directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Jacqueliene next has 'Fateh', and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.

