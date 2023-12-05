Janhvi Kapoor, along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Monday

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mahakaleshwar temple on Monday She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Earlier this year, they were spotted together at the Tirupati temple

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She participated in 'Bhasma Aarti' in the temple and offered special pooja rituals.

For the temple visit, Janhvi chose a pink saree while Shikhar wore a white kurta. Raghav Sharma, a temple priest, blessed her by giving a photograph of Baba Mahakal.

Notably, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Earlier this year, the duo was spotted at the Tirupati temple as well. The visit had garnered much attention on social media. Some eagle-eyed fans had even noticed a diamond ring on Janhvi's finger, sparking engagement speculations. However, a source close to the actress was quick to debunk these rumors, setting the record straight. According to the source, Janhvi Kapoor often pays her respects at the Tirumala temple to honor her late mother, the legendary Sridevi, on her birth anniversary. This year, due to work commitments, she couldn't make it on August 13 but made sure to visit the temple after wrapping up her film shoot. The ring in question was a part of her mother's jewelry, and any engagement rumors were dismissed as baseless.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the film Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor RajKummar Rao. Earlier, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date. Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

(with inputs from ANI)