Janhvi Kapoor's high-octane dance skills in Devara song Daavudi has been praised by fans and industry members. The latest to join the praise party is Stree aka Shraddha Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been dazzling audiences with her latest song, Daavudi from the film 'Devara'. The song also features Jr NTR and the two are seen giving a high-energy performance. Her movements are technically impressive and brimming with energy, ensuring that she is the undeniable highlight of the performance. The chemistry between her and Jr NTR amplifies the overall appeal, making 'Daavudi' a must-watch for dance and music enthusiasts alike.The admiration for Janhvi's performance extends beyond her fans. Stree aka our beloved Shraddha Kapoor, expressed her awe on Janhvi’s post.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is herself a good dancer took the comment section and wrote, "I mean... Whaaaaa!!!🤯Girrrrrl!!!🔥”. Janhvi further responded to the comment saying, “@shraddhakapoor omg Stree's blessings”

This heartfelt appreciation from Stree aka Shraddha Kapoor highlights just how Janhvi's dance has ignited fire amongst all.

Janhvi Kapoor shot for Daavudi after hospitalisation

Remarkably, as per recent reports, Janhvi shot this impressive song just three days after being discharged from the hospital. Just three days after being discharged from the hospital, she was back on set, diving into the rigorous demands of the "Daavudi" shoot. This remarkable feat underscores her resilience and passion for her profession. As per recent reports it was noted, “Janhvi Kapoor shot for the song ‘Daavudi’, just three days after being discharged from the hospital. Her energy & dedication shines throughout the song as fans and audiences pour in praises for her transformation into a mass heroine for her first ever big commercial pan India fi

This level of dedication not only speaks volumes about her work ethic but also solidifies her status as a superstar to watch out for. As she steps into her first bug commercial pan India film, and transitions into becoming a mass heroine, we just know that Janhvi is set out for the stars and beyond!

What to expect from Devara: Part 1

At a recent event in Hyderabad, Jr NTR spoke about the magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' and made fans emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride. He said, "It’s my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it, and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

'Devara: Part 1' is set for release on September 27, 2024. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with a presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Saif Ali Khan in a key role. The makers are sparing no effort to ensure the film’s success, and with the buzz around the second single, expectations are soaring.lm!”