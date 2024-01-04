Alia Bhatt will not be a part of the third part of the 'Dulhania' franchise. She has been replaced by Janhvi Kapoor who will now romance Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Alia Bhatt will not be a part of `Dulhania 3` directed by Shashank Khaitan Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has been offered the role opposite Varun Dhawan The film backed by Dharma Productions will go on floor later this year

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt got the on-screen couple name 'Varia' owing to the popularity of their chemistry in the 'Dulhania' franchise. While the duo made their debut together in the 2012 film 'Student of The Year' directed by Karan Johar, it was the other Dharma projects featuring them that gave them the couple name of 'Varia'. However, it seems like Alia Bhatt will be replaced for the third part of the 'Dulhania' franchise.

In 2014, Shashank Khaitan directed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the romantic comedy 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The film was an instant hit and made fans laud and appreciate the chemistry between the two lead actors. The sequel 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' (2017) was also loved by the audience and ever since fans have been awaiting the third installment of the franchise. While 'Dulhania 3' will go on the floors later this year, one hears there has been a major casting change. According to a report in PeepingMoon.com, Alia Bhatt will not be starring in the film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. While it is said that Alia's busy schedule is stopping her from being part of the film, there is no clarity on the real reason. However, this has benefitted actor Janhvi Kapoor as she has been offered the role in the franchise. This will mark Varun and Janhvi's second collaboration after Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' which was released directly on OTT.

Like the first two parts, Shashank Khaitan will return to direct the third part as well. Like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', the third part will also not be connected to its prequel and will have an independent plot. The film is currently under pre-production and will go on floors in a couple of months.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for filmmaker Atlee's next which is the remake of the Tamil film 'Theri'. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. He will start with 'Dulhania 3' post wrapping up Atlee's film. Along with 'Dulhania 3', Varun will also be shooting for his father David Dhawan's next.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor also has the big-budget pan-Indian film 'Devara' in the pipeline. The film that will feature her with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan will be released in April. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.