Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she went back to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya after a break

Koffee with Karan 8: Karan Johar is surely keeping the audience hooked with his very famous chat show. After the sizzling episode with a mother-son duo, this time gracing the couch were the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, who have been making headlines for their personal as well as professional lives. They graced the Koffee couch, and what happened next is just what we all wanted.

Khushi Kapoor, who recently made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar, is rumoured to be dating one of her 'The Archies' co-stars, Vedang Raina. Meanwhile, her sister Janhvi is supposedly dating businessman Shikhar Pahariya. If you have a dating rumour and you are gracing the Koffee couch, then you better be ready to spill some beans because Karan is not going to spare you. As the episode started, Karan talked about shutting your ears to what people say, and then swiftly, he shifted the conversation to the actresses' love life, saying, "You both are gorgeous girls, and you both are in relationships, which is wonderful because we should all be in love. Some of us look for it even now." Then, without beating around the bush, Karan asked Khushi if she is dating Vedang. Before the Archies star could say anything, her big sister intervened and asked her to say no. Khushi then remarked, 'We are just good friends.'

Before the two sisters could take a breath, Karan threw another googly at Janhvi and asked her if she was dating Shikhar. After a short break, they were back again. To this, Janhvi sarcastically said, "Have you heard that song, 'Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja'? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot." The actress further praised him and mentioned that he had been there for her family from the start. She also said that he has always been very selfless.

During the rat race round, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial. To this, Janhvi said, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhu" and immediately realized she had revealed too much. Janhvi was literally on a roll as the actress didn't stop at the rat race. During her rapid-fire round, she told Karan that Khushi would look really nice with Vedang if she ever dated a movie star.

The full-of-drama-and-fun episode honestly had us rolling. The two sisters had a blast, and moreover, their revelations subtly confirmed their relationships.