Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar

Five years after Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and Shashank Khaitan are set to team up again. Incidentally, their third Dulhania film in the franchise, which started with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), turns 10 in 2024. Shashank, Varun, and KJo, who have been brainstorming several ideas over the last few years, are said to have zeroed in on one storyline to make the third Dulhania movie. Apparently, the trio is looking to kick-start their collaboration before 2024 comes to a close. Rumours are rife that Alia Bhatt, who has played titular roles in the first two movies, might not return in the third outing. The National Award-winning actor, who is currently working on Jigra, her joint production venture with KJo, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and YRF’s female spy thriller lined up next. Reportedly, the Dulhania makers might rope in another actor to make a fresh pairing with Varun. By the time they are ready to roll, Varun will have completed his film with director-daddy David Dhawan.

Where will Munna Bhai go?

A few days ago, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi marked 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS with their posts on social media. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) actors expressed how they wanted to team up again for the third instalment. Recently, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani addressed the wishes of his stars, critics, and audiences alike, saying that he has five half-completed scripts. He shared, “My struggle with Munna Bhai [3] is that I feel if I don’t reach the benchmark set by the first two films, I won’t be able to make the third one.” He claims he has one idea that can be made, but some stories get outdated with time. Revealing that Sanju and he often discuss Munna Bhai 3, Raju said, “Dunki has just finished, so now I will go through my collection of stories. I do want to make Munna Bhai 3, but I myself don’t know when.”

Let’s get classical!

It looks like Aamir Khan believes there is no age limit to learning anything new. The actor, who years ago began learning Marathi to converse with people and media around him, has now found a new interest—classical singing. Reportedly, he devotes an hour every morning to his new-found passion. “Aamir is learning from a classical music teacher and diligently does his riyaz every day before going about his work,” informed a source. The actor-filmmaker, known for his perfection, previously learnt to cook from his mother, Zeenat Hussain, and is now said to be pleased with his culinary skills. He will soon begin filming his next film, director RS Prasanna’s adaptation of the Spanish hit, Campeones.