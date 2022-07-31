Breaking News
Jasleen Royal reveals the story behind her 'Royal' surname

Updated on: 31 July,2022 02:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The female pop-star who originally goes by the name Jasleen Kaur, explained how she went from that to Jasleen Royal

Jasleen Royal/ Pic-Instagram


The one-woman band and India's very own pop-star, Jasleen Royal, recently revealed the story behind her 'Royal' surname. The female pop-star who originally goes by the name Jasleen Kaur, explained how she went from that to Jasleen Royal. 

On the Learn from Girls episode hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, the singer and composer revealed the emotional connection of her surname 'Royal' is related to her father. The 'Ranjha' composer and singer stated that her family owned a bakery named 'Royal' in Ludhiana and her father was popularly known as “Bittu Royal” in his early days. The public associated his identity with the bakery, however, after the separation amongst the brothers, the ‘Royal’ chain ended. Eventually, when Jasleen climbed the ladder of success and her name appeared in newspapers as Jasleen Kaur, her father pointed out the missing ‘Royal’ in her name. 

Henceforth, Jasleen started using Royal and now we all know the melody queen as Jasleen Royal.  Making her parents proud as always, Jasleen mentioned, “I felt by using Royal I can give him back what he lost, I’ll try. And that’s how my surname now is Royal.” 

The singer is an absolute youth inspiration and is one of the country’s most successful female pop star ever. On the work front, Jasleen will soon be setting off for her concert tour in the USA. 

