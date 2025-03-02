Days after Kangana Ranaut shared the picture with Javed Akhtar, the veteran filmmaker has reacted to the resolution of the years-long battle.

It’s finally over! The legal battle between Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar has finally come to an end. A few days ago, Kangana shared a happy picture with Javed Akhtar after they settled their case following a long five-year dispute. Now, days after Kangana shared the picture with Akhtar, the veteran filmmaker has reacted to the resolution of the years-long battle.

Javed Akhtar on ending legal battle with Kangana Ranaut

Recently, in a chat with Aaj Tak, Javed Akhtar spoke about the end of his five-year legal battle with Kangana Ranaut and said, "Yes, the cases have been settled. She has taken back her words and the allegations. She has committed that she would never repeat them again. She has apologised for all the inconvenience caused to me. She also withdrew her case. Maine paise toh maange nahi the, apology chahiye thi, jo mil gayi (I didn’t ask for any money in the defamation case. I wanted an apology, which I have got).”

Further, while talking about how he feels now that the case has been resolved, he said, "Nahi, ab dekhta hoon. Koi doosri pareshani dhoondh loonga" (No, now I will see. I might take on some other challenge).

What was the case about?

Akhtar had claimed that Ranaut defamed and damaged his “immaculate reputation” by dragging his name into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in her interview with a news channel in July 2020. In one of her claims, Kangana had stated that Akhtar had asked her to apologise to co-star Hrithik Roshan, who, in 2016, filed a lawsuit against her seeking an apology after a public spat over a statement on their alleged relationship. For a long time, Kangana was also involved in a very public feud with Hrithik after they did a film called Krrish 3 together. It was rumoured that during the filming, Hrithik and Kangana fell in love. While Kangana has openly spoken about the relationship, Hrithik has never admitted to it.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Ranaut hit back by filing a counter-complaint against Akhtar before a magistrate’s court, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to modesty.

She claimed that during her meeting with Akhtar at his residence in 2016, he criminally intimidated her, demanding that she apologise to a co-star.