Javed Akhtar is quite vocal about his thoughts and never shies away from sharing his opinions with people. Recently, in an interview, Akhtar talked about the portrayal of female characters and contemporary society's understanding of women. While sharing his thoughts, he said that everyone is breathing the same air, and great writing can emerge only if the morality of people and society is clear.

What Javed Akhtar Actually Said

During his conversation with 'The Indian Express', Akhtar stated, “When society is clear about contemporary morality and aspirations, great writing can emerge. The writer is a part of society, breathing the same air. This is how great roles come about. Meena Kumari in 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Ghulam', Nargis in 'Mother India', and Waheeda Rehman in 'Guide' exemplify this. However, when morality is unclear, issues arise.”

He further continued and added to his thoughts, “Look at these two girls—Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. They were not less talented than any so-called heroine of the past. But did they get one big role? Not because anybody was their enemy, but at that point, society was not clear about the contemporary woman. 'Main chup rahungi' is out, but who is in? Nobody knows. Till today, we are roaming in the dark trying to find the modern woman. Zoya had told me, 'You will not praise me on the stage. I find it embarrassing when you say good things about me.' But Zoya, the fact is the only contemporary woman I have seen is in your films.”

Why Javed Akhtar Has Been in the News Recently

Akhtar recently appeared on the docuseries 'Angry Young Men', which is based on the friendship, split, and lives of India’s biggest filmmakers, Salim-Javed. The three-part docuseries traces the journey of the iconic writing duo, Salim-Javed, through the lens of the writers, their family members, and other members of the film industry. On the show, Akhtar also shared his struggles when he first moved to Mumbai.

