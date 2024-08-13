Dr Shriram Nene took to Instagram and dropped a video where the couple looks endearing and can be seen posing for the camera

Picture Courtesy/Dr Shriram Nene's Instagram account

Listen to this article Dr Shriram Nene shares adorable post featuring wifey Madhuri Dixit, check it out x 00:00

Dr Shriram Nene, who often shares pictures and videos on social media with her wife Madhuri Dixit, again treated netizens with an adorable video. Dr Shriram Nene took to Instagram and dropped a video where the couple looks endearing and can be seen posing for the camera. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl wore a shimmery top with a pink bottom while Dr Shriram chose to wear a blue formal dress. Along with the post, he wrote, "Nothing you can't do when you have the ones you love with u. #Unstoppable #snmd."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

Fans chimed in the comment section with love. A user dropped heart emojis while another fan wrote, "Awww I love this so much!! You both look so lovely and great together". Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will be touring the USA from August 8 to August 11, 2024, in a special four-city tour aptly titled 'The Forever Queen of Bollywood - Madhuri Dixit.'

She will visit New York, Dallas, New Jersey, and Atlanta, providing fans with an opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion with her.

Expressing her excitement about the tour, Madhuri in a press release by VMPL said, "I have always loved meeting my fans because the feedback I get from them is amazing. Sometimes they come up to me and tell me how the various roles I have played in films have impacted their own lives or what kind of roles they would like to see me in. This exchange of thoughts is something I look forward to, and I love getting to know who they are and what their lives are like. I have always cherished these interactions with my fans."

On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma', a family entertainer helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. The film is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

