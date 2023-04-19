'Jawan', 'Adipurush' among most anticipated Indian movies this summer

IMDb has released a list of the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of the Summer, based on the actual page views of IMDb users in 2023 so far. Have a look!

Pics/ L- Poster of the movie 'Jawan', R- Poster of the movie 'Adipurush'

1) Jawan (in theatres June 2)

After the record-breaking success of 'Pathaan' directed by Siddharth Anand, superstar Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screens with 'Jawan', directed by Atlee Kumar. The film also marks the Hindi cinema debut of popular actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

2) Animal (in theatres August 11)

'Animal' will see the return of Sandeep Reddy Vanga as a director, four years after his last project 'Kabir Singh' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who are also featured in prominent roles.

3) Adipurush (in theatres June 16)



The film – Adipurush, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana that aims to carry forward the virtue of Lord Rama and righteously celebrates the victory of good over evil.

4) Gadar 2 (in theatres August 11)

'Gadar 2' is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reunite with director Anil Sharma after 22 years.

5) Chatrapathi (in theatres May 12)

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, 'Chatrapathi' is an official Hindi remake of 'RRR' director SS Rajanouli's Telugu blockbuster of the same name which starred 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, Shriya Saran and Bhanupriya among others.



6) Maidaan (in theatres June 23)

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.



7) Yodha (in theatres July 7)

The action-packed drama 'Yodha' is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film Sidharth Malhorta, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.



8) Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (in theatres July 28)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt come together on screen for the first time in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film marks the return of Karan Johar as director, seven years after his last venture 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', and will see Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan reunite on the big screen after five decades. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.



9) Hanu Man (in theatres May 12)

The Telugu superhero film 'Hanu-Man' is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. The film features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in main roles.



10) Custody (in theatres May 12)

Naga Chaitanya's Telugu-Tamil bilingual project 'Custody' is directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The film has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others.

Among the Indian movies with planned releases in India between May 1 and August 31, 2023, these 10 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users.

