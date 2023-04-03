Have you heard? Wrapping up 'Jawan' with music

Director Atlee will apparently wrap up the principal shooting of Jawan by April 5, after which they will move on to film the two pending songs. The songs will be shot one after the other in quick succession at a Mumbai studio between April 7 and April 20

Filming for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is nearing completion. Director Atlee will apparently wrap up the principal shooting by April 5, after which they will move on to film the two pending songs. SRK, who plays a double role in the masala entertainer, features in both the tracks — as a son in one, and as the father in the other. While Nayanthara will join him for the romantic number, Deepika Padukone, who has a special role in the film, will shoot with him for a massy track. The songs will be shot one after the other in quick succession at a Mumbai studio between April 7 and April 20. Meanwhile, the post-production is in top gear to meet the June 2 release date, unless there is any change in their plans.

Claudia meets her match

Polish-German model Claudia Ciesla, who was noticed in India after her stints in Bigg Boss 3, and films like Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 and Khiladi 786, recently confirmed her relationship with entrepreneur-investor Arjun Goel. They first met through a common friend. “It has been almost one-and-a-half years, and we are in a happy zone. We are very much in love. As we look back, analyse, and reflect on this relationship, we both keep realising that we were destined [to be with] each other,” Claudia gushes. Discussing how their relationship evolved, she says, “We are so similar in many ways. Our hobbies, lifestyles, love for travel, and thought processes are all aligned. We are true soul-mates.”

Reel bonding turns real

Shrenu Parikh and Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who play Maitree and her soul-sister Nandini in the TV show, Maitree, have forged a sisterly bond off screen as well. So much so that not only do they take care of each other, but they are also inseparable. “When I recently got hurt on set, Bhaweeka took care of me like a sister. Even when one of us is not shooting, we are always chatting with each other in our group, discussing everything related to work. It’s very rare to find a confidant, and have someone to talk to you when you are not at your best, even at work,” says Shrenu about their equation.

Deep diving into his debut

Tushar Khanna is literally diving into the deep for his debut, Starfish. Since scuba diving is an integral part of the story of director Abhishek Jaiswal’s adaptation of Bina Nayak’s book, Starfish Pickle, Tushar has been taking the plunge. Since he has never tried his hand at diving, Tushar not only took special lessons with an expert for it, but also obtained a license to practice scuba diving. Since they are shooting on a ship, the newbie prefers to eat only after packing up for the day, lest sea-sickness plays spoilsport while he shoots his maiden feature.

Holmes, Watson in hinterland

Kay Kay Menon steps into the shoes of Benedict Cumberbatch for the Indian adaptation of the BBC series, Sherlock. He will be joined by Ranvir Shorey, who plays the desi version of Sherlock Holmes’s friend and confidante, Dr John Watson, originally played by Martin Freeman. Srijit Mukherji is on board to helm the show, which has been conceptualised for the desi masses, and is set in present-day Kolkata and Bihar. The lead characters have been Indianised as well to make them relevant, so that the local audience can engage with them.

On a new pitch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana is excited about her new role. This time around, she has been roped in to be a presenter for the Indian Premier League, which kicked-off over the weekend. Calling it a dream come true, Sukhmani says, “Coming from a small town, I never thought that I would make it this big in the entertainment industry. It’s a privilege to host such a big event, and I’m excited to be part of it.” Recently seen in Tanaav, she also co-wrote the much-acclaimed Jodi, with Ali Abbas Zafar, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect with R Madhavan.

International offering

Even as his period war drama Pippa awaits its date with the audience, Ishaan Khatter has bagged his next big international project. This time around, he joins Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in the web series based on Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling novel, The Perfect Couple. The show, being made for Netflix, also features Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, and Isabelle Adjani in pivotal parts. Last seen in a cameo in Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer, Don’t Look Up, Ishaan previously starred in Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy.

Unwelcoming welcome?

Indian fans of Gigi Hadid were evidently elated to spot the supermodel at the glamorous inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. However, not many were pleased by Varun Dhawan’s gesture towards her during his performance. Dhawan invited Hadid on stage in the midst of his act, lifted her in his arms, spun her, and gave her a peck on her cheek before helping her leave the stage again. Given that Hadid looked visibly uncomfortable, fans criticised the actor, terming his actions “disgusting”. “Gigi Hadid is not coming back soon,” wrote a user in response to his act. However, it appears that the act was preplanned, as Dhawan pointed out on Twitter, in response to the accusations. “It was planned for her to be on stage, so find a new Twitter cause to vent about,” Dhawan hit back. Hadid also took to her social media to share an image from the act, and credited Dhawan for making her “Bollywood dreams come true”.