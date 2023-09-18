Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jawan Atlee on Deepika Padukone I have never seen any heroine ever come on set like this

Jawan: Atlee on Deepika Padukone, 'I have never seen any heroine ever come on set like this'

Updated on: 18 September,2023 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jawan: Atlee thanks Deepika for being a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Jawan: Atlee on Deepika Padukone, 'I have never seen any heroine ever come on set like this'

Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Jawan: Atlee on Deepika Padukone, 'I have never seen any heroine ever come on set like this'
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has been receiving tremendous love from the audience since its release. The film has garnered applause for everything it offers, from drama and action to emotions. One of the most talked-about aspects of the film is Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance.


Deepika Padukone was the heart of 'Jawan,' and it's hard to imagine anyone else as Aishwarya Rathore. Deepika made this special appearance a significant highlight of the film. There were times when Shah Rukh Khan was skeptical about asking Deepika to play the role, as they were shooting for 'Besharam Rang' in 'Pathaan.' However, when Atlee Kumar approached her for the special appearance, she instantly agreed, demonstrating her love for Shah Rukh Khan.


Recently, in an interview with a leading portal, director Atlee revealed that the superstar walked onto the set on the first day of shooting with a simple, no-makeup look that stunned him. He was quoted as saying, "On the first day of the set, Deepika walked in a white saree and was in no make-up, and I have never seen any heroine ever come on the set like this. Through this interview, once again, I would like to thank Deepika mam for saying yes to the film."


The director then went on to reveal that Deepika's role was the first one he had written, and he approached her, expressing his desire to cast her in the cameo. Deepika told him that it was more than just a cameo, and he agreed. Atlee even expressed his immense gratitude to Deepika for agreeing to be part of 'Jawan.'

Deepika portrays the role of Vikram Rathore's (SRK senior) wife and Azaad's (SRK Junior) mother in the film. Her character stands out in the film, and fans couldn't stop raving about the magical chemistry between SRK and Deepika. From 'Om Shanti Om' to 'Chennai Express' to 'Pathaan' and now 'Jawan,' Deepika and Shah Rukh's magical chemistry has consistently captivated audiences. It's hard to look away when they share the screen.

For the unversed, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupati, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The film has been doing great at the box office.



Shah Rukh Khan SRK deepika padukone Jawan Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK