Jawan: Atlee thanks Deepika for being a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Jawan: Atlee on Deepika Padukone, 'I have never seen any heroine ever come on set like this' x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has been receiving tremendous love from the audience since its release. The film has garnered applause for everything it offers, from drama and action to emotions. One of the most talked-about aspects of the film is Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance.

Deepika Padukone was the heart of 'Jawan,' and it's hard to imagine anyone else as Aishwarya Rathore. Deepika made this special appearance a significant highlight of the film. There were times when Shah Rukh Khan was skeptical about asking Deepika to play the role, as they were shooting for 'Besharam Rang' in 'Pathaan.' However, when Atlee Kumar approached her for the special appearance, she instantly agreed, demonstrating her love for Shah Rukh Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, in an interview with a leading portal, director Atlee revealed that the superstar walked onto the set on the first day of shooting with a simple, no-makeup look that stunned him. He was quoted as saying, "On the first day of the set, Deepika walked in a white saree and was in no make-up, and I have never seen any heroine ever come on the set like this. Through this interview, once again, I would like to thank Deepika mam for saying yes to the film."

The director then went on to reveal that Deepika's role was the first one he had written, and he approached her, expressing his desire to cast her in the cameo. Deepika told him that it was more than just a cameo, and he agreed. Atlee even expressed his immense gratitude to Deepika for agreeing to be part of 'Jawan.'

Deepika portrays the role of Vikram Rathore's (SRK senior) wife and Azaad's (SRK Junior) mother in the film. Her character stands out in the film, and fans couldn't stop raving about the magical chemistry between SRK and Deepika. From 'Om Shanti Om' to 'Chennai Express' to 'Pathaan' and now 'Jawan,' Deepika and Shah Rukh's magical chemistry has consistently captivated audiences. It's hard to look away when they share the screen.

For the unversed, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupati, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The film has been doing great at the box office.





