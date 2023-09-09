Taran Adarsh tweeted on X that Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan has collected Rs. 46.23 crores in India on Day 2

Pic/Jawan

Listen to this article Jawan Box Office Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's film storms into 100-crore club in India, double century globally x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara`s Jawan collected Rs. 46.23 crores in India on Day 2 As per reports, the global collection has touched Rs. 200 crores At present, Jawan is Shah Rukh`s highest opening film in the past couple of years

We have yet another blockbuster from Shah Rukh Khan! After setting the box office on fire with his comeback film in January, Pathaan, the superstar returned to create new records with Jawan. The actioner marks his maiden collaboration with Tamil director Atlee. Nayanthara makes her Hindi-language debut with Jawan.

The hype around Jawan had led to a tsunami at ticket counters. After a thunderous start, the mass actioner has scored a double-digit collection on Day 2 as well at the box office. Despite being a working Friday, people flocked to theatres to watch their beloved stars like Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan's second day collection was Rs. 46.23 crores. His tweet read, "#Jawan is PHENOMENAL on Day 2 [working day, after *partial holiday* on Thu]… Biz jumped post 4.30 pm… Evening/night shows on fire… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is EXCEPTIONAL… Sat - Sun will witness BIGGG GAINS… ₹ 235 cr - ₹ 250 cr [*extended* weekend] on the cards… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr. Total: ₹ 111.73 cr. (sic)."

#Jawan is PHENOMENAL on Day 2 [working day, after *partial holiday* on Thu]… Biz jumped post 4.30 pm… Evening / night shows on 🔥🔥🔥… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is EXCEPTIONAL… Sat - Sun will witness BIGGG GAINS… ₹ 235 cr - ₹ 250 cr [*extended*… pic.twitter.com/xRjbsTG1Nt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2023

As per reports, the worldwide collection of Jawan has touched Rs. 200 crores in just 2 days. On the first day, the film made Rs. 129.06 crores worldwide. It has broken past records set by Shah Rukh himself.

Tweeting about the first day's collection, Adarsh wrote, "JAWAN’ IS SENSATIONAL… CREATES HISTORY… #Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, SHATTERS *ALL* PREVIOUS RECORDS… BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… *Day 1* biz… #Jawan: â¹ 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan] #Pathaan: â¹ 55 cr #KGF2 #Hindi: â¹ 53.95 cr #War: â¹ 51.60 cr #TOH: â¹ 50.75 cr (sic)."

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.