Jawan Box office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer remains unstoppable, earns Rs. 347.98 cr in 8 days

Updated on: 15 September,2023 04:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has received tremendous love from the audience since its release. The actioner has earned Rs. 347.98 crore in the national chain, in Hindi, till September 14

Pic/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has been receiving tremendous love from the audience since its release. The film has been applauded for everything that it has, from drama and action to emotions. The blockbuster holds a steady grip at the box office even after eight days. The actioner has earned Rs. 347.98 crore in the national chain, in Hindi, till September 14.


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to share the recent report of Jawan’s box office. In his tweet, Adarsh stated, "#Jawan is a RECORD-SMASHER... UNIMAGINABLE biz from East to West and from North to South... HISTORIC TRENDING… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr, Wed 21.30 cr, Thu 20.10 cr. Total: ₹ 347.98 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice"



Further sharing about the film’s collection in Telugu and Tamil belt and wrote, "#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu] Thu 9.50 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.11 cr, Sun 8.47 cr, Mon 2.42 cr, Tue 2.52 cr, Wed 2.53 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: â¹ 43.35 cr. EXTRAORDINARY."

Taran previously predicted that Jawan would be the fastest to enter the 300-crore club. The excitement around Jawan had caused a stampede at the ticket desks. 

Shah Rukh, during the recent Ask SRK session, hinted at the possible sequel of Jawan. When a fan asked the superstar, "Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe... I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!," he replied with a hint of the sequel’s plot. Shah Rukh said, "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too.. Par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!!"

For the unversed, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.

