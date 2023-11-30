Jawan, Farzi top IMDb's list of most popular Indian movies and web series of 2023

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is the Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023, as determined by the page views of IMDb users worldwide
Jawan is the Most Popular Indian Movie (Theatrical), while Farzi is the Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023
IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, announced the 10 Indian movies released theatrically, the 10 movies which premiered on streaming services, and the 10 web series that were the most popular with IMDb users worldwide in 2023. IMDb year-end lists are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, who rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch.
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Theatrical):
Jawan
Pathaan
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Leo
OMG 2
Jailer
Gadar 2
The Kerala Story
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Bholaa
ADVERTISEMENT
Atlee, director of Jawan, the No. 1 ranking theatrical release of 2023, said, “Jawan is a captivating, emotional, action-entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to rectify societal injustices. This film holds a significant place in our hearts. Its reception and love from the audience worldwide is overwhelming. Throughout my formative years, my knowledge and appreciation of world cinema has been greatly enriched by IMDb. Being honoured by IMDb is truly a dream come true for me. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan sir, Red Chillies Entertainment, my wife, my team, and the esteemed audience for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to each and every one of you."
Karan Johar, director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the No. 3 ranking theatrical release of the year, shared, “The team and I are overwhelmed with the love and warmth we have received for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. To be on the top 10 list of IMDb is a massive validation of the film’s reception. I am grateful and even more energized as a filmmaker.”
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming):
Lust Stories 2
Jaane Jaan
Mission Majnu
Bawaal
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Bloody Daddy
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Gaslight
Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
Mrs Undercover
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023:
Farzi
Guns & Gulaabs
The Night Manager
Kohrra
Asur 2
Rana Naidu
Dahaad
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo
Scoop
Jubilee
"How absolutely thrilling to see both the series we released this year being loved so much," said Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs (ranked the No. 1 and No. 2 web series of 2023) directors Raj & DK. "Both are such distinctly different worlds that we created for Prime Video and for Netflix. It’s quite something to have a win for both popular streaming services. Thank you, IMDb, for being consistently there for all the film lovers."