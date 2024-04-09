Breaking News
Arshad Warsi calls Jaya Bachchan ‘unbelievable’ for casting him in debut film ‘Tere Mere Sapne’

Updated on: 09 April,2024 09:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Did you know it was Jaya Bachchan because of whom Arshad Warsi could make it in the showbiz?

Jaya Bachchan, and Arshad Warsi

Listen to this article
Arshad Warsi is one of the finest actors we have in the industry; with his impeccable acting skills, he always manages to wow the audience. With his talent, the actor has managed to garner a niche for himself. But did you know it was Jaya Bachchan because of whom Arshad Warsi could make it in the showbiz? Arshad Warsi made his debut with 'Tere Mere Sapne'. Helmed by Joy Augustine, the film was produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s company ABCL. Talking about his debut, Arshad shared that he had sent a shoddy picture of himself, yet Jaya selected him for a crucial part in the movie.


On the show ‘Long Drive with Mr. Faisu’,  Arshad recalled getting selected for the film even after sending bad-quality pictures and said, “That woman is unbelievable. After seeing my pictures, she was sure that this guy can act. But in reality, I had never acted before. She did not even take my screen test. She just saw my photos. But I did not understand why she took me for the film. I had sent ghatiya pictures because I did not have money.”


Arshad, while recalling, conferring with Jaya for casting him even after he sent such a bad picture, said that she explained to him that each and every picture that he had sent had different emotions and expressions. Arshad, in conversation with Faizu, quoted, “After a long time, when I finally knew her as a person, I asked her, ‘Jaya ji tell me the truth. Why did you cast me in the film?’ She said, ‘There were 36 photos, and in all the pictures you had different expressions. You were not frightened of the camera at all, and you were not interested in impressing anyone also.’”


It was earlier in his interview with Lehren when Arshad opened up about not being interested in becoming an actor. He said, “I had never thought of being an actor. It was quite a surprise for me. I gave it a shot, and a friend clicked a few amateurish photographs. The photographs happened to go to Mrs. Bachchan. She saw it, she liked it and said sign this guy.”

On the work front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ alongside Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar.

