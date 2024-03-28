Jaya Bachchan gives sound advice to Navya Nanda, says 'knowledge and experience are not the same thing'

Jaya Bachchan offered some sound advice to grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda in the latest episode of What The Hell Navya

In the latest episode of 'What The Hell Navya' the trio of Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan discuss making mistakes and what they learnt from those mistakes. The conversation revolves around Navya's experiences in advocating for women's rights.

Navya openly discussed her experiences with concerns about her ability to handle difficult situations due to her age. However, Jaya Bachchan wisely corrects her, pointing out that knowledge and experience are not the same thing. She encourages Navya to trust her instincts and continue doing her work, “is tarah ke soch ko apne andar lana aur iss tarah ke soch ke upar kaam karna uske liye experience ki zaroorat nahi hai. Voh dil aur dimag ki baat hoti hai. Aur jo aap jo keh rahe hai aur jo aapko keh rahe hai unse kaho Keep Quiet! ye sab baatein aap sunke ansuna kar dijiye. Jo aap kar rahi hai bahot acha kar rahi hai aur usko aap karte rahiye aur zor se kariye” she stated.

Navya finds comfort in Jaya Bachchan’s support, as Jaya gives a reminder to Navya that while criticism is unavoidable, one should never stop pursuing their goals, she says “kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna”.

Jaya Bachchan on being a protective parent:

On the show, Jaya said, “We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught, that's how we were brought up. You (Shweta) have been brought up, you will bring up your children even more differently".

Shweta echoed her thoughts and said, “A lot of times, people don't learn from other people's experiences. They have to learn from their own experiences. You have to give your children a chance to make those mistakes. It's actually, literally like putting your children out there or letting them go is like taking your heart out and putting it on the table. Because your every instinct is ‘I don’t want them to get hurt. This is maybe not a right person. This is maybe not a right direction they're going in,' but it's very difficult to say, ‘Okay, I’ll let you do it.' I think it's the best thing you can do for your child that you can let them make their own mistakes. Because they will gain experience.”

Navya Naveli Nanda hosts the popular vodcast, “What The Hell Navya" vodcast. Where three generations come together to share their opinions and discuss a range of topics.