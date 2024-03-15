The episode opens with Navya posing a central question, does society judge the failures of men and women equally? The trio delves into a conversation about the same

Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda and Jaya Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan on how she handles negative criticism: I'm not that person who can just bounce back

The recent episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast, "What the Hell Navya," features a thought-provoking conversation with the trio. They delve into the crucial topic on how the societal views of failure differ between men and women.

Shweta Bachchan on negative criticism

The episode opens with Navya Naveli Nanda posing a central question, does society judge the failures of men and women equally? The trio delves into a conversation about how society measures failure differently for men and women.

Jaya Bachchan comments, ‘ When men fail, society gives them a hard time’. Shweta Bachchan agrees with her mother stating the patriarchal society that we live in has created an imaginary benchmark for men and if they aren't able to live up to it, they are treated as failures.

Shweta further observes that men might internalize failure more intensely than women. The societal pressure to maintain a facade of strength can prevent them from openly discussing their struggles. Shweta argues, can have severe consequences, potentially leading to mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

She said, “I wrote a book. It’s not like it made it became a bestseller or anything, but I’m not that person who can just bounce back up and say, ‘Okay, I am going to…’. I take it personally if there are bad reviews. I can’t see it objectively that okay someone may not have liked it. It took me a very long time…like I just stopped writing and it made me doubt myself.”

The episode underscores the importance of promoting open communication and emotional well-being for all genders.

Will Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan join the show?

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, mentioned in an interview with News18 Showsha that she's not sure if they deserve to have her grandfather make a special appearance on her vodcast, "What The Hell Navya" season two.

When asked about the possibility of her grandfather or uncle (mama) making special appearances, Navya jokingly said that discussing that would require a whole separate podcast. She added that she doesn't know if they are deserving of his presence on their show but expressed openness to the idea of a special appearance in the future. She said, "That's a whole other podcast itself (laugh). I don't know if we are deserving of his presence on our show. But ya sure, maybe one day as a special appearance."

Navya hosts the vodcast, which recently returned with its second season, featuring her, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, and her uncle is Abhishek Bachchan.