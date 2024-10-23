Recently, several media reports claimed that Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, had passed away, however, these reports have been confirmed as false

In Pic: Jaya Bachchan and her mother

Listen to this article Jaya Bachchan's mother hospitalized, news of Indira Bhaduri's death is untrue x 00:00

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan's mother and Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, Indira Bhaduri, has suffered a spinal fracture. Reportedly, she had been unwell for the past few days. It was just yesterday that Abhishek Bachchan was rushed to Bhopal after her condition became critical. Now, the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and others, are on their way to Bhopal.

Abhishek Bachchan's team clarified the claims

Recently, several media reports claimed that Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, had passed away, stating that her son Abhishek Bachchan rushed to Bhopal in response to the tragic news. However, these reports have been confirmed as false. An official note from Abhishek Bachchan's team has clarified that Indira Bhaduri is alive and fine. The note reads, "At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. Fans are encouraged to remain supportive and to await credible updates rather than engaging with misleading information. The emotional toll on families during trying times is profound, and they should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. Let’s respect the privacy of the Bachchan family during this time and focus on reliable sources for any updates in the future."

ABP news has also put out a statement by her caretaker which stated that she is fine and she has a minor fracture in her spine, which is why she is in the hospital. The caretaker said, "She is eating and drinking and also talking."

About Jaya Bachchan's mother

Indira Bhaduri, who lives in Bhopal, was married to journalist Taroon Bhaduri, who passed away in 1996. Jaya Bachchan's parents have long been rooted in Madhya Pradesh, where even the veteran actress was born. Several reports have claimed that Amitabh Bachchan, along with other family members, is arriving in Bhopal by chartered plane. Notably, both Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan are very close to their grandmother.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which was a critical and commercial hit. She played the role of a strict matriarch in the film that also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.